Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 429,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG stock opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.42.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

