Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,051 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Macy’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NYSE:M opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

