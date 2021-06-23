Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.30

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 16406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

