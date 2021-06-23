Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,440.24. 32,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,340.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

