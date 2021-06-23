AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.65. 19,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,141. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

