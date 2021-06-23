AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.