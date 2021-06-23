AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

O stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

