AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.87. The company had a trading volume of 89,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.