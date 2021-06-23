AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 90,065 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,065 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 483,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in AT&T by 165.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,696,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

