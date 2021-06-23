Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,321 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

