Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,658 Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $125,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $980.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

