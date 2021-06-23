Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,928,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

