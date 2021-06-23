Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.