Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

