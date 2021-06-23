Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITHXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

