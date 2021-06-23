Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.87. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

