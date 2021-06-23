Amalgamated Bank Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. 6,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

