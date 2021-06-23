Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,312.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

