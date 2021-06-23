Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR remained flat at $$11.54 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,286. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

