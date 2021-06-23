Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

