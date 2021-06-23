Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $63.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

