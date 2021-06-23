American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at KeyCorp

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

