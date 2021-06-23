American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of American Battery Metals stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. American Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85.

In other American Battery Metals news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

