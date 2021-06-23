American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina Sells 4,200 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 796,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,210. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

