American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Express were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.94. 71,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

