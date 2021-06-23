American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

