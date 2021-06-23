American Finance Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:AFINP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 10,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,436. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

