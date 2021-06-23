American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.38

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 25333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

