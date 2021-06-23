American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.70. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 6,839 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $106.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.