American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a one year low of $67.82 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.