Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.87

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 214137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

USA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$248.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.39.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

