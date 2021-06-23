AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $712,992.86 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABC stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

