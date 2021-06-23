Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17,990.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $238.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.