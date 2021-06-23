Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

