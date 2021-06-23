Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report $172.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.12 million to $185.41 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $699.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.89 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 26,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 37.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

