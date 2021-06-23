Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is ($0.01). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

