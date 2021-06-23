Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

BXP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 28,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,607. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

