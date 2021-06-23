Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.42). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

