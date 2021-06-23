Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $23.69

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,607,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 194.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 231,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

