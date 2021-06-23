Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $26.27

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. 735,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,549,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

