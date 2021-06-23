Analysts Set Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target at $94.63

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. 166,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,962,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

