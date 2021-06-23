Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.