Analyzing CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

This table compares CuriosityStream and Entertainment One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $39.62 million 20.53 -$48.60 million ($2.77) -4.95 Entertainment One $1.24 billion 2.97 $15.36 million $0.33 22.27

Entertainment One has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream. CuriosityStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entertainment One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Entertainment One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream N/A -64.75% -24.10% Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CuriosityStream and Entertainment One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 1 2 5 0 2.50 Entertainment One 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entertainment One has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entertainment One beats CuriosityStream on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 15 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.