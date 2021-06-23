Analyzing The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 1.97% 9.54% 6.26% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Hain Celestial Group and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.94 -$80.41 million $0.84 47.56 Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oatly Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Oatly Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, frozen fruit and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, Hollywood, Westbrae, Almond Dream, Coconut Dream, Rice Dream, Oat Dream, Soy Dream, and DreamTM brand names. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

