Analyzing Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 41.38% 7.31% 4.60% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $22.58, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Blue Gem Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.30 $406.29 million N/A N/A Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

