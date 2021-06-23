Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 23,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,929. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

