Andrew Coombs Acquires 7,385 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

SRE opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.20. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.20 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

