Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

