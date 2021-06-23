Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.75

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 19532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Analysts forecast that Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

