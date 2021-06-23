Ansbert Gadicke Sells 32,518 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,099,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

